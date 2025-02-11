AMTD Group Secures Legal Victory In L'OFFICIEL Trademark Case, Stock Up In Pre-Market

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) and its subsidiary, World Media and Entertainment Universal, have successfully won a legal case in Hong Kong against Luxury Village LLC and its director, Dimitri Vorontsov, for unauthorized use of the L'OFFICIEL brand.

The Hong Kong Court of First Instance issued an injunction barring the defendants from infringing on AMTD's exclusive rights to the L'OFFICIEL trademarks and copyrights. Additionally, the court ordered the defendants to surrender domain names that misused the brand and declared their unauthorized Hong Kong trademark invalid.

AMTD has already taken steps to enforce the ruling by removing infringing social media pages and websites. However, the company continues to pursue legal action against ongoing violations and warns the public against engaging with unauthorized parties misusing the L'OFFICIEL name.

AMTD is currently trading at $1.07, up 2.63 percent or $0.029 on the New York Stock Exchange.

