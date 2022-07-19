AMTD Digital Plunges In Morning Trade After Touching $33.03

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) are falling more than 36% Tuesday morning at $17.52.

AMTD Digital designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions.

The stock with an IPO offering price of $7.80, had debuted on NYSE on July 15.

HKD, that rose more than 4-times in the last two trading sessions, started falling today after touching a high of $33.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.