AMTD Digital Inc - ADR Shares Close the Day 10.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

AMTD Digital Inc - ADR (HKD) shares closed today 10.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 1086.1% year-to-date, up 1086.1% over the past 12 months, and up 1086.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.7%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $610.00 and as low as $160.00 this week.
- Shares closed 92.5% below its 52-week high and 1495.6% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 3.2% higher than the 10-day average and 90.0% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
