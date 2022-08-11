AMTD Digital Inc - ADR Shares Close the Day 10.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

AMTD Digital Inc - ADR (HKD) shares closed today 10.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 1086.1% year-to-date, up 1086.1% over the past 12 months, and up 1086.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.7%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $610.00 and as low as $160.00 this week.

Shares closed 92.5% below its 52-week high and 1495.6% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 3.2% higher than the 10-day average and 90.0% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

