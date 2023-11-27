AMTD Digital Climbs 10% After Announcing Launch Of L'Officiel Hong Kong

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) are progressing more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade after the company together with AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) and AMTD Group Inc. through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group announced the launch of L'Officiel Hong Kong as part its global expansion. The digital platform will be followed by the release of the print magazine in early 2024.

L'Officiel is a renowned French fashion media group with a 102-year legacy.

Currently, HKD is up 10.16 percent from the previous close of$4.92 on a volume of 1,533,555.

