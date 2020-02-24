AMTD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.34, changing hands as low as $45.66 per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMTD's low point in its 52 week range is $32.69 per share, with $57.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.25.

