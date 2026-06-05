AMT Stock Rallies 10.5% Year-to-Date: Will the Momentum Last?

American Tower AMT shares have risen 10.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 9.0% growth.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth in wireless connectivity and digital infrastructure. Expanding 5G deployments, rising mobile data usage, growing data center demand, and a stable leasing model support consistent revenue growth. Strong liquidity, predictable cash flows, and ongoing investments provide flexibility to capitalize on future opportunities.



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Factors Behind AMT Stock’s Price Surge: Will This Continue?

American Tower continues to benefit from the ongoing expansion of 5G networks and rising global mobile data consumption. The majority of its U.S. tower portfolio has already been upgraded with 5G equipment, leaving significant room for additional carrier deployments, as operators focus on improving network quality and capacity. Growing wireless data usage, fixed wireless access, cloud adoption and AI-driven workloads are expected to support long-term demand for digital infrastructure. To strengthen its platform, the company acquired 27 communication sites during the first quarter of 2026 and plans to build 1,700–2,300 new sites globally this year.

American Tower’s recurring leasing model continues to provide steady growth despite industry headwinds. In the first quarter of 2026, organic tenant billings growth reached 1.7% or roughly 4% when excluding DISH-related churn. Management expects similar performance for the full year, projecting consolidated organic tenant billings growth of approximately 1% or about 4% excluding DISH churn. This outlook highlights the resilience of the company’s global tower portfolio and its ability to generate dependable cash flow growth over time.

Beyond towers, American Tower is expanding its data-center business to capitalize on growing demand for cloud computing, AI applications and enterprise connectivity. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 30 data-center facilities across 11 U.S. markets. First-quarter data center property revenues increased to $289 million, reflecting strong demand for hybrid and multicloud deployments as well as greater interconnection activity. For 2026, management expects data center revenues to grow roughly 12.5% year over year.

A key strength of American Tower is its long-term leasing structure. Most revenues come from non-cancellable leases with major wireless carriers, typically lasting five to 10 years and including annual rent escalators. As of March 31, 2026, the company had approximately $50.4 billion in future minimum rental receipts under existing lease agreements, providing exceptional visibility into future revenues and cash flow generation.

American Tower maintains a solid financial position supported by its scale and recurring revenue streams. At the end of the first quarter, total liquidity stood at approximately $10.4 billion, including $1.6 billion in cash. The company also continues to actively manage its debt profile through repayments and refinancing, with 94% of debt fixed-rate. This financial flexibility positions American Tower to fund future growth while maintaining stability in a changing market environment.

Key Risks for AMT Stock

Customer concentration and carrier consolidation can curb leasing. Elevated churn and high interest expenses could weigh on American Tower’s growth and cash flow.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Prologis PLD and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $6.18, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.37%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAMR’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $8.81, which suggests an increase of 6.66% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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