AMT Q1 FFO Beats Estimates on Higher Property Revenues

American Tower Corporation AMT reported first-quarter 2026 FFO per share of $2.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 by 13.6%. The metric increased 3.3% from $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.

Results reflected a year-over-year rise in revenues, aided by revenue growth across its property operations segment. American Tower recorded healthy year-over-year organic tenant billings growth of 1.7% and total tenant billings growth of 2.3%.

Total revenues were $2.74 billion, ahead of the consensus mark of $2.65 billion by 3.4%. Revenues rose 6.8% year over year.

AMT’s Revenue Mix Favors Core Property Operations

The quarter’s top-line upside was anchored in property operations, which remained the primary earnings engine. Total property revenues increased 7.3% year over year to $2.67 billion, reflecting growth across the company’s global communications real estate footprint and data center assets. Total operating profit was $1.90 billion, and the operating profit margin was 69%.

Service operations revenues were $67.6 million, down from $74.6 million a year ago. Even with that decline, the overall revenue result remained firm as property revenue growth more than offset service softness. The operating profit was $24 million, and the operating profit margin was 35% in the January-March quarter.

American Tower’s Regional Footprint Drives Segment Growth

American Tower’s property segment results showed meaningful contributions from multiple regions. U.S. & Canada segment revenues were $1.26 billion in the quarter, though down 2.8%, total international revenues amounted to $1.12 billion, up 18.4% year over year.

Data Centers segment revenues totaled $289 million, up 18.4%, reinforcing the company’s positioning in digital infrastructure beyond towers.

AMT’s Profitability Improves With Stronger Net Income

Profitability metrics reflected favorable operating performance in the period. Net income increased 76.2% year over year to $879 million, and net income attributable to AMT common stockholders rose 75.9% to $860 million. Net income per diluted share was $1.84 compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2% to $1.84 billion, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 67%.

American Tower’s Cash Flow Backs Capital Returns

Cash generation remained solid. In the first quarter of 2026, American Tower generated $1.40 billion of cash from operating activities, up 8.2% from the prior-year period. Free cash flow in the quarter was $941 million, down 1.5% year over year.

AMT also repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares during the quarter for about $184 million, including commissions and fees.

AMT’s Balance Sheet

American Tower exited the quarter with approximately $10.4 billion of total liquidity, consisting of about $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus roughly $8.8 billion available under its revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

American Tower Raises Key 2026 Outlook Midpoints

Along with quarterly results, American Tower updated its full-year 2026 outlook. Total property revenues are now expected in the range of $10.585-$10.735 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.4% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $10.86 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $7.195 billion and $7.265 billion. This calls for a marginal year-over-year increase at the midpoint by 1.4%.

AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders is forecast at $5.090-$5.170 billion, up 1.8% at the midpoint, and AFFO per share is guided in the range of $10.90-$11.07, up 2.1% at the midpoint. The consensus estimate is pegged at $10.87.

Management attributed the higher midpoints primarily to the estimated positive impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and accelerating straight-line revenues in Latin America.

AMT’s Zacks Rank

Alexandria currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

American Tower Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Tower Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Tower Corporation Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like Medical Properties Trust MPT and Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT, slated to report on April 29 and May 1, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s first-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pegged at 15 cents, which implies a 7% year-over-year increase. MPT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s first-quarter 2026 FFO per share stands at $1.82, which indicates 7.1% growth year over year. FRT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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