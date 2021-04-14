AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ITM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (Symbol: ITM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.53, changing hands as high as $51.55 per share. AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITM's low point in its 52 week range is $47.42 per share, with $52.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.53.

