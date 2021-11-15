AMT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $260.92, changing hands as low as $260.19 per share. American Tower Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMT's low point in its 52 week range is $197.50 per share, with $303.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $262.00. The AMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

