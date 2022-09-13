AMT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.10, changing hands as low as $253.96 per share. American Tower Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMT's low point in its 52 week range is $220 per share, with $298 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $254.63.

