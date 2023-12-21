Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has capacity for 483,000 flights in 2024

Adds more detail from paragraph 2, KLM statement paragraphs 7-9

AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Thursday said it can meet airline industry demand for 483,000 flights in 2024 - still below its pre-pandemic total - on condition airlines find ways to ease the burden at peak times.

Flight numbers at Schiphol, one of Europe's main hubs, have been in doubt since the Dutch government in November was forced to scrap plans for a cap at 452,000 flights. This was partly because airlines wanted more flights, while the Dutch government and Schiphol had wanted fewer flights mainly to cut noise pollution.

Schiphol then proposed around 460,000 flights next year, a document seen by Reuters showed, which was fewer than the airline industry demanded but more than environmentalists and residents' groups wanted to see.

In the document, the Royal Schiphol Group said it could only meet demand for 483,000 flights if airlines would commit to altering schedules. But it also said that number of flights would increase the risk of logistical breakdowns similar to those in 2022, when staff shortages led to long queues at the airport.

International airline association IATA on Tuesday said the initial proposal of 460,000 flights was "a disgrace" and urged Schiphol to solve its problems.

The airport said in its statement on Thursday that airlines had now promised to reduce demand slightly at peak hours to keep operations "safe and stable".

Dutch airline KLM, which holds the most slots at Schiphol, said it was happy with the proposal for 2024.

"This will make it possible for KLM to continue its recovery after the extremely difficult period during the pandemic," the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM AIRF.PA said.

"KLM will obviously do everything possible to operate the number of flights it has been allocated."

