Amsterdam Hermitage museum breaks ties with famed Hermitage in St. Petersburg

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The Amsterdam Hermitage, a museum of Russian art in Amsterdam that assembled its collection in cooperation with the famed State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, said on Thursday it was "severing ties" with Russia.

AMSTERDAM, March 3 (Reuters) - The Amsterdam Hermitage, a museum of Russian art in Amsterdam that assembled its collection in cooperation with the famed State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, said on Thursday it was "severing ties" with Russia.

"Due to our carefully built relationship ... we had access to one of the world's most famous art collections that we could use to complement our exhibitions," the Dutch museum said in a statement.

It said it had tried to remain politically neutral but "the recent attack by Russia on Ukraine means that neutrality is no longer tenable".

The museum said it management and supervisory boards had made the decision to end the 30 year cooperation between the two museums but hoped ties may one day be restored if there are "changes in Russia".

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More