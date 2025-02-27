$AMST stock is up 57% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMST stock has now risen 57% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $123,060,964 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMST:
$AMST Insider Trading Activity
$AMST insiders have traded $AMST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANN MARIE SASTRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 333,333 shares for an estimated $999,999
- GEORGE PARMER purchased 83,333 shares for an estimated $249,999
- GILBERT S OMENN purchased 3,333 shares for an estimated $9,999
$AMST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $AMST stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 12,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,950
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,750
- ZUCKERMAN INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 10,000 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,500
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,382 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,564
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,002 shares (+137.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,509
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,641
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9
