$AMST stock is up 47% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMST stock has now risen 47% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $217,779,814 of trading volume.

$AMST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMST:

$AMST insiders have traded $AMST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE SASTRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 333,333 shares for an estimated $999,999

GEORGE PARMER purchased 83,333 shares for an estimated $249,999

GILBERT S OMENN purchased 3,333 shares for an estimated $9,999

$AMST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AMST stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

