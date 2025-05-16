$AMST stock is up 47% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMST stock has now risen 47% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $217,779,814 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMST:
$AMST Insider Trading Activity
$AMST insiders have traded $AMST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANN MARIE SASTRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 333,333 shares for an estimated $999,999
- GEORGE PARMER purchased 83,333 shares for an estimated $249,999
- GILBERT S OMENN purchased 3,333 shares for an estimated $9,999
$AMST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AMST stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 100,000 shares (+275.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,000
- STATE STREET CORP added 40,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,647
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 12,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,524
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,114 shares (+56.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,895
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 10,589 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,625
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 10,438 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,259
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,463 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,380
