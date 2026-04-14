AMSF Stock Check: Strong Balance Sheet, But is Earnings Slowing?

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF is positioned for steady growth, supported by rising voluntary premiums, solid customer retention and a strong underwriting profile. With a market cap of $632.1 million, the company remains a leading specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance, focusing on small to mid-sized employers operating in hazardous industries.

AMSF’s niche approach gives it a clear edge. It serves industries such as trucking, construction, logging, agriculture and maritime, where risk selection and pricing discipline matter most. The business also benefits from the long lag between premium collection and claim payments, which allows AMERISAFE to invest premium dollars for extended periods and generate compounded returns.

Courtesy of solid prospects, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth holding on to at the moment.

Profitability remains a key strength. AMSF’s return on equity stands at 15.9%, above the industry average of 14.3%, highlighting its ability to consistently generate value from its capital base. The company also maintains a conservative financial profile. It operates with minimal leverage and continues to carry a debt-free balance sheet, giving it flexibility to manage claims cycles and changing market conditions.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, AMERISAFE held $796.8 million in investments and cash, well above required capital levels. This balance sheet strength has enabled shareholder-friendly actions. The company repurchased $5.1 million of stock in 2024 and stepped that up to $12.1 million in 2025. Its dividend yield of 4.9% is also well above the industry average of 2%, making the stock attractive for income-focused investors.

Key Concerns

There are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on. Product concentration in workers’ compensation coverage, along with weakening free cash flow, remains a concern. Free cash flow fell 20.3% in 2024 and dropped another 61.8% in 2025. Net investment income has also been soft, which could limit earnings momentum.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMERISAFE’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.13 per share, indicating a 2.7% year-over-year decline. The 2027 EPS estimate signals a further 2.4% fall. However, revenues for 2026 and 2027 are estimated to grow 9.1% and 5.7%, respectively.

The company beat earnings estimates in one of the last four quarters, met once and missed twice, the average surprise being negative 3.1%.

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMERISAFE, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader insurance space are Accelerant Holdings ARX, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA and Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Accelerant’s current year bottom line is pegged at 68 cents per share, which witnessed four upward estimate revisions and no downward movement over the past month. Zacks estimate for ARX’s current-year revenues signals 15.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s 2026 bottom line is pegged at $26.34 per share, indicating 15.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for RGA’s current-year revenues predicts a 11.1% increase from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current-year earnings signals a 7.9% improvement from a year ago. SLF beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 3.1%.

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AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.