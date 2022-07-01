AMSF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.12, changing hands as high as $52.67 per share. Amerisafe Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMSF's low point in its 52 week range is $44.06 per share, with $64.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.92.

