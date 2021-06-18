AMSF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.54, changing hands as low as $59.76 per share. Amerisafe Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMSF's low point in its 52 week range is $53.90 per share, with $69.4725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.62.

