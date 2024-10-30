AMSC reports Q2 EPS 27c, consensus 4c

Reports Q2 revenue $54.47M, consensus $50.57M. “AMSC (AMSC) delivered fiscal second quarter net income of nearly $5 million and grew revenue by 60% when compared to the same period last year,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “During the second quarter of fiscal 2024 we booked nearly $60 million of new orders, with new energy power systems orders coming in stronger than previously demonstrated. We ended the quarter with over $200 million in 12-month backlog and over $300 million in total backlog. We are very excited for the second half of the fiscal year and remain focused on our execution as well as improving the resiliency of the power grid.”

