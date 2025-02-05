AMSC Reports 56% Revenue Growth in Q3 2024, Achieving Over $2 Million Net Income

AMSC reports Q3 2024 revenue up 56% to $61.4 million, with net income over $2 million. Conference call scheduled for February 6.

Full Release











Third Quarter Financial Highlights:















• Increased Revenue by 56% Year Over Year to Above $60 Million









• Net Income of over $2 Million









• Generated nearly $6 Million of Operating Cash Flow











Company to host conference call tomorrow, February 6, at 10:00 am ET





AYER, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy’s fleet, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2024.





Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $61.4 million compared with $39.4 million for the same period of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of NWL, Inc.





AMSC’s net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2023. The Company’s non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $6.0 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net income of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2023. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on December 31, 2024, totaled $80.0 million, compared with $74.8 million at September 30, 2024.





"AMSC delivered the best quarterly results in years. Fiscal third quarter revenue surpassed $60 million, that’s revenue growth of 56% when compared to the same period last year, and net income exceeded $2 million, making it our second consecutive quarter of reporting net income,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “Bookings and backlog during the quarter continued to be robust. We believe our company’s diverse bookings and strengthened balance sheet allow us to seize opportunities in new markets and extend our customer reach. We are proud of these results and remain focused on driving execution and strong performance as we move into the fourth fiscal quarter of the year."







Business Outlook







For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $59.0 million to $63.0 million. The Company’s net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 is expected not to exceed $1.0 million, or $0.03 per share. The Company's non-GAAP net income (as defined below) is expected to exceed $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share.







Conference Call Reminder







In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 6, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amsc.com. The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2802 or 1-412-317-0675 and asking to join the AMSC call. A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using conference passcode 9514460.







About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)







AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec® Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit



www.amsc.com



.







AMSC, American Superconductor, D-VAR, D-VAR VVO, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec, Neeltran, NEPSI, Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy, and Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.











Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements in this release regarding execution of our goals and strategies; backlog; expectations regarding the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024; our expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025; and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. There are a number of important factors that could materially impact the value of our common stock or cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These important factors include, but are not limited to: We have a history of operating losses, which may continue in the future. Our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and may fall below expectations in any particular fiscal quarter; We have a history of negative operating cash flows, and we may require additional financing in the future, which may not be available to us; Our technology and products could infringe intellectual property rights of others, which may require costly litigation and, if we are not successful, could cause us to pay substantial damages and disrupt our business; Changes in exchange rates could adversely affect our results of operations; We may be required to issue performance bonds or provide letters of credit, which restricts our ability to access any cash used as collateral for the bonds or letters of credit; If we fail to maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting, our ability to produce accurate and timely financial statements could be impaired and may lead investors and other users to lose confidence in our financial data; We may not realize all of the sales expected from our backlog of orders and contracts; Our contracts with the U.S. government are subject to audit, modification or termination by the U.S. government and include certain other provisions in favor of the government. The continued funding of such contracts remains subject to annual congressional appropriation, which, if not approved, could reduce our revenue and lower or eliminate our profit; Changes in U.S. government defense spending could negatively impact our financial position, results of operations, liquidity and overall business; Pandemics, epidemics or other public health crises may adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; We rely upon third-party suppliers for the components and subassemblies of many of our Grid and Wind products, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price fluctuations, which could harm our business; Uncertainty surrounding our prospects and financial condition may have an adverse effect on our customer and supplier relationship; Our success is dependent upon attracting and retaining qualified personnel and our inability to do so could significantly damage our business and prospects; A significant portion of our Wind segment revenues are derived from a single customer. If this customer’s business is negatively affected, it could adversely impact our business; Our success in addressing the wind energy market is dependent on the manufacturers that license our designs; Our business and operations would be adversely impacted in the event of a failure or security breach of our or any critical third parties' information technology infrastructure and networks; We may acquire additional complementary businesses or technologies, which may require us to incur substantial costs for which we may never realize the anticipated benefits; Failure to comply with evolving data privacy and data protection laws and regulations or to otherwise protect personal data, may adversely impact our business and financial results; Many of our revenue opportunities are dependent upon subcontractors and other business collaborators; If we fail to implement our business strategy successfully, our financial performance could be harmed; Problems with product quality or product performance may cause us to incur warranty expenses and may damage our market reputation and prevent us from achieving increased sales and market share; Many of our customers outside of the United States may be either directly or indirectly related to governmental entities, and we could be adversely affected by violations of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-bribery laws outside the United States; We have had limited success marketing and selling our superconductor products and system-level solutions, and our failure to more broadly market and sell our products and solutions could lower our revenue and cash flow; We or third parties on whom we depend may be adversely affected by natural disasters, including events resulting from climate change, and our business continuity and disaster recovery plans may not adequately protect us or our value chain from such events; Adverse changes in domestic and global economic conditions could adversely affect our operating results; Our international operations are subject to risks that we do not face in the United States, which could have an adverse effect on our operating results; Our products face competition, which could limit our ability to acquire or retain customers; We have operations in, and depend on sales in, emerging markets, including India, and global conditions could negatively affect our operating results or limit our ability to expand our operations outside of these markets. Changes in India’s political, social, regulatory and economic environment may affect our financial performance; Our success depends upon the commercial adoption of the REG system, which is currently limited, and a widespread commercial market for our products may not develop; Industry consolidation could result in more powerful competitors and fewer customers; Increasing focus and scrutiny on environmental sustainability and social initiatives could increase our costs, and inaction could harm our reputation and adversely impact our financial results; Growth of the wind energy market depends largely on the availability and size of government subsidies, economic incentives and legislative programs designed to support the growth of wind energy: Lower prices for other energy sources may reduce the demand for wind energy development, which could have a material adverse effect on our ability to grow our Wind business; We may be unable to adequately prevent disclosure of trade secrets and other proprietary information; Our patents may not provide meaningful or long-term protection for our technology, which could result in us losing some or all of our market position; There are a number of technological challenges that must be successfully addressed before our superconductor products can gain widespread commercial acceptance, and our inability to address such technological challenges could adversely affect our ability to acquire customers for our products; Third parties have or may acquire patents that cover the materials, processes and technologies we use or may use in the future to manufacture our Amperium products, and our success depends on our ability to license such patents or other proprietary rights; Our common stock has experienced, and may continue to experience, market price and volume fluctuations, which may prevent our stockholders from selling our common stock at a profit and could lead to costly litigation against us that could divert our management’s attention; Unfavorable results of legal proceedings could have a material adverse effect on our business, operating results and financial condition; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1. Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These important factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share data)





















































Three Months Ended

















Nine Months Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenues









































































Grid









$





52,306













$





33,603













$





131,578













$





87,854













Wind













9,097

















5,750

















24,585

















15,757













Total revenues













61,403

















39,353

















156,163

















103,611





















































































Cost of revenues













45,077

















29,369

















112,000

















78,759





















































































Gross margin













16,326

















9,984

















44,163

















24,852





















































































Operating expenses:









































































Research and development













3,000

















2,199

















7,932

















5,693













Selling, general and administrative













11,567

















7,833

















30,990

















23,648













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













444

















538

















1,289

















1,614













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















852

















6,682

















3,052













Restructuring













—

















—

















—

















(14





)









Total operating expenses













15,011

















11,422

















46,893

















33,993





















































































Operating income (loss)













1,315

















(1,438





)













(2,730





)













(9,141





)

















































































Interest income, net













802

















150

















2,901

















518













Other income (expense), net













272

















(298





)













(214





)













(618





)









Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)













2,389

















(1,586





)













(43





)













(9,241





)

















































































Income tax (benefit) expense













(76





)













63

















(4,871





)













291





















































































Net income (loss)









$





2,465













$





(1,649





)









$





4,828













$





(9,532





)

















































































Net income (loss) per common share









































































Basic









$





0.07













$





(0.06





)









$





0.13













$





(0.33





)









Diluted









$





0.06













$





(0.06





)









$





0.13













$





(0.33





)

















































































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding









































































Basic













37,661

















29,092

















36,766

















28,728













Diluted













38,463

















29,092

















37,457

















28,728



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except per share data)

























































December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024

















ASSETS











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





75,203













$





90,522













Accounts receivable, net













44,135

















26,325













Inventory, net













74,588

















41,857













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













10,194

















7,295













Restricted cash













1,314

















468













Total current assets













205,434

















166,467





















































Property, plant and equipment, net













38,390

















10,861













Intangibles, net













6,622

















6,369













Right-of-use assets













4,050

















2,557













Goodwill













48,950

















43,471













Restricted cash













3,523

















1,290













Deferred tax assets













1,155

















1,119













Equity-method investments













1,397

















—













Other assets













757

















637













Total assets









$





310,278













$





232,771























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





29,425













$





24,235













Lease liability, current portion













675

















716













Debt, current portion













—

















25













Contingent consideration













—

















3,100













Deferred revenue, current portion













74,325

















50,732













Total current liabilities













104,425

















78,808





















































Deferred revenue, long term portion













9,003

















7,097













Lease liability, long term portion













2,725

















1,968













Deferred tax liabilities













1,423

















300













Other liabilities













26

















27













Total liabilities













117,602

















88,200





















































Stockholders' equity:









































Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 39,863,084 and 37,343,812 shares issued and 39,459,733 and 36,946,181 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













399

















373













Additional paid-in capital













1,256,210

















1,212,913













Treasury stock, at cost, 403,351 and 397,631 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













(3,765





)













(3,639





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













1,662

















1,582













Accumulated deficit













(1,061,830





)













(1,066,658





)









Total stockholders' equity













192,676

















144,571













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





310,278













$





232,771



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)





































Nine Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:

















































































Net income (loss)









$





4,828













$





(9,532





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations:









































Depreciation and amortization













3,984

















3,360













Stock-based compensation expense













4,933

















3,608













Provision for excess and obsolete inventory













1,186

















1,536













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets













753

















457













Deferred income taxes













(5,171





)













3













Earnings from equity method investments













(152





)













—













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













6,682

















3,052













Other non-cash items













(177





)













494













Changes in operating asset and liability accounts:









































Accounts receivable













(1,650





)













5,945













Inventory













(10,836





)













(8,737





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(1,658





)













6,682













Operating leases













(1,531





)













(450





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses













118

















(15,409





)









Deferred revenue













20,686

















8,894













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













21,995

















(97





)

















































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(1,376





)













(635





)









Cash paid to settle contingent consideration liabilities













(3,278





)













—













Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired













(29,577





)













—













Change in other assets













167

















(8





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(34,064





)













(643





)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Repurchase of treasury stock













(126





)













—













Repayment of debt













(25





)













(49





)









Cash paid related to registration of common stock shares













(148





)













—













Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and ESPP













157

















136













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(142





)













87





















































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash













(29





)













3





















































Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(12,240





)













(650





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period













92,280

















25,675













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$





80,040













$





25,025



























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)









(In thousands, except per share data)

































































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Nine Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net income (loss)









$





2,465













$





(1,649





)









$





4,828













$





(9,532





)









Stock-based compensation













2,861

















1,140

















4,933

















3,608













Acquisition costs













15

















—

















1,095

















—













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













706

















538

















1,727

















1,620













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















852

















6,682

















3,052













Non-GAAP net income (loss)









$





6,047













$





881













$





19,265













$





(1,252





)

















































































Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic









$





0.16













$





0.03













$





0.52













$





(0.04





)









Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted









$





0.16













$





0.03













$





0.51













$





(0.04





)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













37,661

















29,092

















36,766

















28,728













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













38,463

















29,428

















37,457

















28,728



























Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income









(In millions, except per share data)









































Three Months Ending

























March 31, 2025















Net loss









$





(1.0





)









Stock-based compensation













2.8













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













0.7













Non-GAAP net income









$





2.5













Non-GAAP net income per share









$





0.07













Shares outstanding













37.9







































Note: Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before stock-based compensation; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; acquisition costs; change in fair value of contingent consideration, other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share assist management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Actual GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measure included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) is set forth in the table above.









AMSC Contacts









Investor Relations Contact:







LHA Investor Relations





Carolyn Capaccio





(212) 838-3777







amscIR@lhai.com









Public Relations Contact:







RooneyPartners





Joe Luongo





(914) 906-5903







AMSC Director, Communications:







Nicol Golez





978-399-8344







Nicol.Golez@amsc.com





