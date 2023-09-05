AMSC ASA (ASCJF) Price Target Decreased by 12.62% to 4.49

The average one-year price target for AMSC ASA (OTC:ASCJF) has been revised to 4.49 / share. This is an decrease of 12.62% from the prior estimate of 5.14 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.08 to a high of 4.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from the latest reported closing price of 3.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMSC ASA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCJF is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 1,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 824K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 255K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 254K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCJF by 11.62% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCJF by 2.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.