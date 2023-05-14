(AMS:UNA) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 52.18

The average one-year price target for (AMS:UNA) has been revised to 52.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 49.67 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.79 to a high of 63.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.46% from the latest reported closing price of 50.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in . This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNA is 0.99%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 263,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,425K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,074K shares, representing an increase of 43.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNA by 76.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,540K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,443K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNA by 6.67% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 12,894K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,376K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,968K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNA by 6.51% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,012K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNA by 6.79% over the last quarter.

