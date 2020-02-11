AMS tops Q4 revenue forecast, sees lower sales in Q1

VIENNA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS AMS.S on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenues above its own forecast amid strong demand for high-end smartphones but warned revenues in the first quarter would decrease.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were at $184.3 million and revenue reached $655 million in the three months through December, the Austrian group which is about to take over Germany's Osram OSRn.DE said.

Revenue in the first quarter is expected to reach $480-520 million due to seasonality and assuming no meaningful negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

