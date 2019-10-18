AMS to launch new Osram offer: Same price, lower acceptance rate

AMS's offer at unchanged price of 41 eur/shr

Lowers acceptance threshold to 55% from 62.5%

Bain and Advent refrain from rival bid

Adds detail, background, CEO

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor company AMS AMS.VI plans to launch a new takeover bid for German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE, offering the same price but lowering the acceptance rate to 55%, it said on Friday.

AMS's 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer for Osram fell through earlier this month, but the group said it would still explore strategic options to pursue the acquisition after securing a nearly 20% direct stake.

The sensor specialist, which wants to create a global leader in sensors and photonics, managed to collect 51.6% of Osram shares, including its own stake, significantly less than the required 62.5% level.

AMS had sweetened its previous bid to 41 euros a share after private equity groups Bain Capital and Advent said that they were prepared to trump the Austrian group's original offer of 38.50 euros.

Bain and Advent have now decided not to submit a rival offer, Osram said in a separate statement on Friday referring to a letter from the finance duo.

With hope for a higher rival bid out of the market, AMS hopes to succeed this time.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of the new takeover offer to acquire Osram, delivering on our stated intention," said AMS Chief Executive Alexander Everke in a statement. "We are convinced that our Offer will be successful as it provides a highly attractive, fully valued price at a straightforward acceptance threshold."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Douglas Busvine, Editing by Franklin Paul and Elaine Hardcastle)

