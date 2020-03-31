AMS shares unsold in rights issue offered to market

Contributor
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Shares amounting to 38% of Austrian sensor maker AMS are being offered to investors with price guidance of 9.20-9.54 Swiss Francs, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

Repeats to attach to alerts

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Shares amounting to 38% of Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.VI are being offered to investors with price guidance of 9.20-9.54 Swiss Francs, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

AMS had raised 1.75 billion francs in a rights issue, but existing investors bought only 62% of the shares on offer, prompting the underwriting banks to launch a so-called rump placement.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt Editing by David Goodman)

((arno.Sschuetze@thomsonreuters.com Direct Line:+496975651197))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More