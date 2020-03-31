AMS shares unsold in rights issue offered to market

Repeats to attach to alerts

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Shares amounting to 38% of Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.VI are being offered to investors with price guidance of 9.20-9.54 Swiss Francs, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

AMS had raised 1.75 billion francs in a rights issue, but existing investors bought only 62% of the shares on offer, prompting the underwriting banks to launch a so-called rump placement.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt Editing by David Goodman)

((arno.Sschuetze@thomsonreuters.com Direct Line:+496975651197))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.