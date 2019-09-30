Ams Says Osram Offer Expires On 1 Oct, Urges Shareholders To Tender Shares

(RTTNews) - ams AG reminded all shareholders of Osram Licht AG that 1 October 2019 is the last day to tender into the all-cash takeover offer for Osram.

ams AG said that the offer period has not been extended and ends Tuesday.

ams noted that the deadline to trigger an extension of the offer period by any of the bidders has passed 30 September 2019, at 18:00 CEST so the offer period can no longer be extended.

ams said it continues to be of the view that in the event the offer would fail, the Osram share price will fall to materially below the offer price of 41.00 euros per share.

On Friday, ams announced a 2.50 euros per share higher all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht AG of 41.00 euros per share as the best and final takeover offer expiring on October 1.

Osram Licht said Wednesday that it received an indicative offer letter from a financial consortium consisting of Advent and Bain Capital. The indicative offer letter did not contain a specific offer price. However, the consortium stated their objective to deliver an offer price which meaningfully exceeds the offer price offered by ams AG.

Last week, Osram Licht recommended its shareholders to accept a 4.3 billion euros bid from ams AG.

In mid-August, ams AG offered 38.50 euros per share for the German lighting company, outbidding private equity investors Bain Capital and Carlyle Group by 10%.

In early July, Osram Licht said that it had accepted a 3.4 billion euros or $3.8 billion takeover offer from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP. The two private equity buyout firms offered 35 euros per share in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.