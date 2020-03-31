AMS rights issue 'rump' offered to market

Adds details, background

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Investment banks underwriting a 1.75 billion Swiss Franc ($1.81 billion) rights issue by Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.VI on Tuesday launched a sale of shares not taken up in the fundraising as many investors had shied away from it during a global equities slump.

AMS said on Tuesday that it had sold 62% of the new shares to investors, meaning that the banks organising the deal had to take the remaining shares onto their books.

The underwriters immediately launched a sale of this so-called rump of 38% of the new shares and guided investors to expect a price between the issue price of 9.20 Swiss Francs and the market close of 9.54 Swiss Francs.

That implied a deal size of 666-690 million Swiss Francs.

AMS needs the proceeds of the rights issue to help tofinance a takeover of German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE.

Just as the deal was launched global equities markets were rocked by fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite a large discount for the new shares on sale, AMS stock slipped below the offer price several times during the subscription period.

HSBC <HSBA.L> and UBS <UBSG.S> organised the rights issue as global coordinators with the help of Bank of America BAC.N, Citi C.N, Commerzbank, CBKG.DE, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE Morgan Stanley <MS.N> and Erste Bank ERST.VI.

