AMS Public Transport Rebounds with Profitable Interim Results

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited (HK:0077) has released an update.
AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited reported a notable turnaround with a profit of HK$6.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$12.7 million in the same period last year. The company saw a rise in revenue to HK$201.4 million, driven by improved operational efficiencies despite higher finance costs. This financial performance highlights the company’s recovery trajectory and potential attractiveness to investors.
