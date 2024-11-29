AMS Public Transport Rebounds with Profitable Interim Results

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited (HK:0077) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited reported a notable turnaround with a profit of HK$6.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$12.7 million in the same period last year. The company saw a rise in revenue to HK$201.4 million, driven by improved operational efficiencies despite higher finance costs. This financial performance highlights the company’s recovery trajectory and potential attractiveness to investors.

For further insights into HK:0077 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.