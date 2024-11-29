News & Insights

Stocks

AMS Public Transport Rebounds with Profitable Interim Results

November 29, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited (HK:0077) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited reported a notable turnaround with a profit of HK$6.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$12.7 million in the same period last year. The company saw a rise in revenue to HK$201.4 million, driven by improved operational efficiencies despite higher finance costs. This financial performance highlights the company’s recovery trajectory and potential attractiveness to investors.

For further insights into HK:0077 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.