AMS Osram's third-quarter results in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

October 31, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor maker AMS Osram AMS.VI on Tuesday reported third-quarter group sales in line with expectations and also posted an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook, driven by strong core business in its automotive division.

The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to come in at 850 million ($900.75 million) to 950 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5-8%.

The Austrian firm posted group revenue of 904 million euros for the reported quarter, in line with previous guided scope of 840 million euros to 940 million euros.

($1 = 0.9437 euros)

