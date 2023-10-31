AMS Osram's Q3 results in line with expectations, keeps mid-term guidance

Adds details, background, share movement

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor maker AMS Osram AMS.VI on Tuesday reported third-quarter group sales in line with expectations and also posted an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook, driven by strong core business in its automotive division.

The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to come in at 850 million ($900.75 million) to 950 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5%-8%.

The Austrian sensor maker reiterated its mid-term guidance. Its shares are seen up 1.9% in Julius Baer pre-market trade.

The company reported revenue of 904 million euros for the quarter, in line with previous guided scope of 840 million euros to 940 million euros. The number is slightly higher than analysts' forecast of 877.72 million euros in the poll by LSEG.

On Oct. 30, the company signed an over 400-million-euro sale and leaseback agreements for its Malaysian plant.

It plans a rights issue and senior notes placement in 2023, subject to market conditions, chief executive officer Aldo Kamper said in a statement.

The capital increase and divestment come after the extraordinary general meeting of AMS Osram on Oct. 20 approved a rights issue of 800 million euros as part of the 2.25-million-euro capital increase program for ensuring structural growth and covering financing needs until 2025-26.

($1 = 0.9437 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

