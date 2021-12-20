Markets

Ams OSRAM To Sell Fluence Horticulture Lighting Systems Business To Signify - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ams OSRAM (OSAGF.PK) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for an agreed purchase price of $272 million on a debt free/cash free basis. Fluence is a global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting system solutions for the horticultural industry. The acquisition is anticipated to close in first half of 2022.

ams OSRAM noted that the company will continue to be a strategic LED supplier to the combined business for horticultural applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGFY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular