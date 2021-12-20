Ams OSRAM To Sell Fluence Horticulture Lighting Systems Business To Signify - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ams OSRAM (OSAGF.PK) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for an agreed purchase price of $272 million on a debt free/cash free basis. Fluence is a global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting system solutions for the horticultural industry. The acquisition is anticipated to close in first half of 2022.

ams OSRAM noted that the company will continue to be a strategic LED supplier to the combined business for horticultural applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.