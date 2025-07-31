Ams-OSRAM Swings To Profit In Q2; Guides Q2

(RTTNews) - ams-OSRAM AG (AMSSY), an innovative optical solutions provider, on Thursday announced its second-quarter net income came in positive compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income came in at 1 million compared with loss of 41 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.01 euros versus 0.42 euros last year.

Adjusted net income came in at 18 million euros compared with loss of 1 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.18 versus a loss per share of 0.01 euros.

Three analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Results from operations increased to 51 million euros from 15 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 145 million euros from 135 million euros in the previous year.

Revenue declined to 775 million euros from 819 million euros last year.

Looking ahead, the company anticipated a stronger second half of FY 2025, supported by product ramp-ups and typical seasonality.

Despite topline uncertainty, the company expected profitability to improve under its "Re-establish the Base" program. CAPEX is projected to stay below 8% of sales, factoring in capitalized R&D and investment grants such as those from the European Chips Act.

On Wednesday, ams-OSRAM closed trading 0.89% higher at CHF 11.34 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

