Ams-OSRAM Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Adj. EBITDA Flat; Sees Growth In FY25

February 11, 2025 — 02:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - ams-OSRAM AG (AUKUF.PK), an optical sensor solutions provider, reported Tuesday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter, amid weak sales.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company projects revenues of 750 million euros to 850 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%, +/-1.5%.

For fiscal 2025, improved profitability at moderate revenue development is expected.

In the fourth quarter, net loss on IFRS basis was 58 million euros, compared to loss of 82 million euros a year ago. Loss per share was 0.59 euro, compared to loss of 1.79 euros last year.

Adjusted net earnings were 3 million euros or 0.03 euro per share, compared to prior year's loss of 16 million euros or 0.34 euro per share.

Adjusted EBITDA remained flat at 150 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA margin grew 50 basis points from last year to 17%.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 3 percent to 882 million euros from 908 million euros a year ago.

