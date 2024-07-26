Ams OSRAM Q2 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Sees Growth In Q3

(RTTNews) - ams-OSRAM AG (AMSSY), a manufacturer of LED and optical sensor solutions, reported Friday that its second-quarter IFRS net loss was 41 million euros, sharply narrower than last year's loss of 1.34 billion euros.

Loss per share was 0.04 euro, compared to loss of 5.14 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net loss was 1 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 31 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 0.0 euro, compared to earnings of 0.12 euro last year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at 135 million euros, down 6 percent from last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was at 16.5 percent, down from 16.8 percent a year ago.

ams OSRAM's revenues for the quarter dropped 4 percent to 819 million euros from 851 million euros last year.

For the third quarter, the company projects revenues to increase to 830 million euros to 930 million euros and adjusted EBITDA margin to increase to 17 percent to 20 percent.

