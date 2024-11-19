ams OSRAM price target raised to CHF 10.20 from CHF 2.50 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on ams OSRAM (AMSSY) to CHF 10.20 from CHF 2.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMSSY:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.