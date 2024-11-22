ams OSRAM price target raised to CHF 10 from CHF 1.50 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on ams OSRAM (AMSSY) to CHF 10 from CHF 1.50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

