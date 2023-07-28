AMS Osram presents mid-term strategy, posts Q2 results at the upper end of guidance

July 28 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor maker AMS Osram AMS.S on Thursday presented a strategic re-alignment of the group while reporting second-quarter financial results in line with the company's expectations.

The Swiss-listed sensor maker plans to implement the "Re-establish the Base" programme, focusing on its semiconductor segment, that targets annual savings of 150 million euros ($164.52 million) by the end of 2025, half of which should be realized by the end of 2024.

"As we rebuild around our core business, we will benefit from structural growth trends while making the company stronger in target markets with more differentiated offerings," said Chief Executive Aldo Kamper.

AMS Osram reported third-quarter revenue between 840-940 million euros and an EBIT margin of 5-8%, as it sees improving demand in the semiconductor sector, following the path of its German peer Aixtron AIXGn.DE, which on Thursday raised its full-year outlook, driven by solid second-quarter results and the highest quarterly order intake in over a decade.

As a part of the re-establishing programme, the group also expects to increase its revenues with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-10% from 2023 to 2026. This will help to achieve an adjusted annual operating margin (adjusted EBIT) of approximately 15% by 2026 onwards, the company added.

The company, which designs optical solutions, posted group revenues of 851 million euros for the quarter. This was in the upper range of the pre-released 800-900 million euros but slightly below analysts' forecast of 854.1 million euros in a poll provided by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

