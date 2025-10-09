ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) Surges 11.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR AMSSY shares soared 11.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 15.1% gain over the past four weeks.

AMSSY is benefiting from improved profitability driven by the Reestablish-the-Base program, new product innovations, and strong design wins in automotive and semiconductor markets.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +575%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 23.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMSSY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Another stock from the same industry, Sequans SQNS, closed the last trading session 3.3% lower at $9.44. Over the past month, SQNS has returned 11.7%.

For Sequans, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.8. This represents a change of -106.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Sequans currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

