Is ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSSY's full-year earnings has moved 128.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMSSY has moved about 130.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.7% on average. This means that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The stock is up 149.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Advanced Micro Devices' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.2% this year, meaning that AMSSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Advanced Micro Devices, however, belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #6. The industry has moved +115.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR and Advanced Micro Devices as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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