ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) Soars 13.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR AMSSY shares rallied 13.9% in the last trading session to close at $6.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% loss over the past four weeks.

AMSSY is benefiting from its "Reestablish-the-Base" program, improved profitability, strong design wins, and stabilization in key markets like automotive and industrial.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +475%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMSSY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. AXT AXTI, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 8.7% higher at $3.98. AXTI has returned 78.5% in the past month.

For AXT, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.12. This represents a change of -140% from what the company reported a year ago. AXT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

