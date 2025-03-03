Is ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSSY's full-year earnings has moved 39.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMSSY has returned 53.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 2.8% on average. This means that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Digital Turbine (APPS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103%.

For Digital Turbine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 76.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #136 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.1% so far this year, so AMSSY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Digital Turbine falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 149 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR and Digital Turbine as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.