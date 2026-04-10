ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) Moves 25.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR AMSSY shares rallied 25.5% in the last trading session to close at $6.1. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% loss over the past four weeks.

ams-OSRAM AG is benefiting from its leadership position in the global LED market, strong design win traction with more than €5 billion in new lifetime value added to its pipeline, improved profitability through the Reestablish-the-Base program, and strategic divestments generating €670 million in cash proceeds.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%. Revenues are expected to be $931.76 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMSSY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% lower at $4.01. SOTK has returned -4.9% in the past month.

SonoTek's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. SonoTek currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.