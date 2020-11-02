AMS offers Osram shareholders 2% increase in cash compensation

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Austria's AMS AMS.S will offer Osram OSRn.DE shareholders who have not yet sold their shares a 2% higher cash compensation of 45.54 euros per share, adjusting it to the recent development of risk-free government bonds, Osram said on Monday.

Sensor maker AMS bought lighting firm Osram for more than 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) and currently holds 71% in the German group, with which it aims to develop new solutions for mobile communication devices and self-driving cars.

Osram will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday at which shareholders are expected to approve a domination agreement with AMS, which will give the Austrian company full say over the German group's finances.

According to German law, AMS must offer the remaining Osram shareholders either a cash compensation, which was initially set at 44.65 euros per share, or an annual guaranteed dividend in order to impose a domination agreement.

That dividend has been set at 2.57 euros per share for at least five years. With Osram's share price currently above 51 euros, that corresponds to a yield of around 5%.

The new cash compensation proposal comes after the base interest rate on which Osram's valuation was based changed from 0.0% to -0.1% and aims at keeping it attractive compared with low-risk government bonds, Osram said.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.