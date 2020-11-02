AMS

AMS offers Osram shareholders 2% increase in cash compensation

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Austria's AMS will offer Osram shareholders who have not yet sold their shares a 2% higher cash compensation of 45.54 euros per share, adjusting it to the recent development of risk-free government bonds, Osram said on Monday.

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Austria's AMS AMS.S will offer Osram OSRn.DE shareholders who have not yet sold their shares a 2% higher cash compensation of 45.54 euros per share, adjusting it to the recent development of risk-free government bonds, Osram said on Monday.

Sensor maker AMS bought lighting firm Osram for more than 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) and currently holds 71% in the German group, with which it aims to develop new solutions for mobile communication devices and self-driving cars.

Osram will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday at which shareholders are expected to approve a domination agreement with AMS, which will give the Austrian company full say over the German group's finances.

According to German law, AMS must offer the remaining Osram shareholders either a cash compensation, which was initially set at 44.65 euros per share, or an annual guaranteed dividend in order to impose a domination agreement.

That dividend has been set at 2.57 euros per share for at least five years. With Osram's share price currently above 51 euros, that corresponds to a yield of around 5%.

The new cash compensation proposal comes after the base interest rate on which Osram's valuation was based changed from 0.0% to -0.1% and aims at keeping it attractive compared with low-risk government bonds, Osram said.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters