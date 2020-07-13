AMS launches additional 200 mln euros in senior notes

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Austria's AMS AG AMS.VI on Monday launched an additional 200 million euros ($226.7 million) in 6% senior notes due 2025, saying the proceeds would go to "general corporate purposes" including refinancing existing debt.

The announcement follows the previous closing of 650 million euros and $400 million in senior notes this month.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.