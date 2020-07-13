AMS launches additional 200 mln euros in senior notes

AMS

Austria's AMS AG on Monday launched an additional 200 million euros ($226.7 million) in 6% senior notes due 2025, saying the proceeds would go to "general corporate purposes" including refinancing existing debt.

The announcement follows the previous closing of 650 million euros and $400 million in senior notes this month.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)

