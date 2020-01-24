AMS investors approve capital increase to fund Osram takeover

AMS shareholders approved a 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) capital increase to fund the Osram takeover on Friday, bringing the Austrian group closer to its goal of forming a European leader in sensors and lights.
