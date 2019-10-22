AMS hopes for cooperation agreement with Osram before new offer launches

VIENNA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.S hopes to agree a cooperation agreement with Germany's Osram OSRn.DE before it launches a new takeover offer for the much bigger lighting group, its Chief Executive said on Tuesday.

AMS, which failed with a first attempt this month, plans to launch a new bid for Osram OSRn.DE at the same price of 41 euros a share but at a lower acceptance rate of 55% to form a global leader in sensors and lights. L5N273526

Chief Executive Alexander Everke confirmed at an investor call that recent discussions with Osram management, which initially opposed AMS's plan, have been constructive.

"We expect to have a (cooperation) agreement in place before the offer launches," he said in the call.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkouaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53 11 22 55;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.