Markets
AMS

AMS gains EU antitrust clearance for 4.6 bln euro Osram buy

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Austrian sensor producer AMS on Monday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 4.6-billion-euro ($5.2 billion) acquisition of German lighting group Osram, its biggest ever deal.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor producer AMS AMS.VI, AMS.S on Monday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 4.6-billion-euro ($5.2 billion) acquisition of German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE, its biggest ever deal.

The European Commission said the deal would not significantly reduce head-to-head competition between the companies in the markets for optical semiconductors because of the companies' low-to-moderate market share and other rivals in the industry.

The EU competition enforcer said fast product turnover and sophisticated buyers meant the companies do not exert significant market power, confirming a Reuters report on June 26.

It said the combined entity would not control enough of the market to restrict rivals' access to essential inputs.

AMS supplies Apple AAPL.O with sensors for its iPhones and the Osram acquisition will also help it reduce its dependence on the U.S. firm, its biggest customer.

AMS said it expects to close the deal on July 9 and Osram said the deal would allow the companies forge a world-class photonics and sensor champion.

($1 = 0.8829 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Vienna; editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Barbara Lewis)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 66; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMS AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular