$AMS Earnings Preview: Recent $AMS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$AMS ($AMS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,777,000 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$AMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $AMS stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 23,682 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,545
- STATE STREET CORP added 12,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,602
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 10,779 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,875
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 10,515 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,542
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,776 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,045
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 938 shares (+259.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,992
- UBS GROUP AG removed 896 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,858
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.