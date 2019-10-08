US Markets

AMS could bypass 12-month wait for new Osram bid - German regulator

Alexander Huebner Reuters
Austrian sensor maker AMS could bypass the 12-month waiting period required by law to launch a new bid for Germany's Osram if it sets up a new entity for the deal, German watchdog Bafin said on Tuesday.

AMS' 4.5 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover attempt for the German lighting company failed last Friday, but it vowed to pursue the acquisition anyway in order to create a global champion in sensors and lights.

The company had launched its bid via a subsidiary called Opal BidCo, which it founded solely for the purpose of the takeover. The 12-month waiting period required for a second approach applies only to this company, a Bafin spokeswoman said.

The scenario was first outlined in German daily Boersenzeitung.

AMS lawyers have discussed such a move, one person familiar with the matter told Reuters. AMS did not reply to a request for comment.

SCENARIOS-What next after AMS' failed $4.9 bln bid for Osram?

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53 11 22 55;))

