AMS CEO buys shares in company for 270,000 eur

VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of AMS AMS.SAMS.VI bought 30,000 shares in the company for 270,000 euros, the Austrian sensor maker said on Tuesday.

Alexander Everke bought the stock for an average price of 9.014 euros (9.54 Swiss francs) per share, slightly above the offer price in its rights issue, which started this week to fund the takeover of German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE.

Until March 30, AMS is offering new shares at 9.20 Swiss francs ($9.71) hoping for proceeds of 1.75 billion francs.

On Monday, AMS shares temporarily fell below the rights issue price, and sources close to the deal have said that it will be a challenge to persuade investors to buy if the AMS share price remains at the current level.

(1 Swiss franc = 0.9448 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

