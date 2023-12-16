AMS AG (XVTX:AMS) Price Target Increased by 6.97% to 2.92

The average one-year price target for AMS AG (XVTX:AMS) has been revised to 2.92 / share. This is an increase of 6.97% from the prior estimate of 2.73 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.94 to a high of 5.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.47% from the latest reported closing price of 2.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMS AG. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMS is 0.69%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 465,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 97,674K shares representing 37.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,450K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,445K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares, representing an increase of 89.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 1,107.27% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,884K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,799K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 2.43% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 16,230K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

